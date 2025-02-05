Jefferies Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (XTRA:BROC)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Brighthouse Financial (XTRA:BROC) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Downside

As of December 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 54,71 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46,57 € to a high of 63,23 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of 59,00 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROC is 0.08%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 58,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 6,670K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,077K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,892K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 50.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,899K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.