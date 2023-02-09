Jefferies Downgrades Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Avalo Therapeutics from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $10.84. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 238.67% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is $8MM, a decrease of 53.76%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.76.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 237K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 31.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 115 owner(s) or 88.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 90.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.92% to 60K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avalo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avalo is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that employs a precision medicine approach to discover, develop, and commercialize highly targeted therapeutics in areas of significant unmet clinical need.

