Jefferies Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Applied Molecular Transport from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.80% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Molecular Transport is $1.61. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 165.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Molecular Transport is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.10.

What are large shareholders doing?

EPIQ Capital Group holds 9,069,582 shares representing 23.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,063,746 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 58.01% over the last quarter.

Founders Fund V Management holds 3,611,615 shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,861,107 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188,362 shares, representing a decrease of 125.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 84.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861,107 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,089,900 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694,700 shares, representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 45.31% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Molecular Transport. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 45.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMTI is 1.2716%, an increase of 57.7395%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.14% to 25,483K shares.

Applied Molecular Transport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.