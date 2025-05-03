Jefferies Downgrades Apple (WBAG:AAPL)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Apple (WBAG:AAPL) from Hold to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 460 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.72%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 10,621,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 473,592K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457,849K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 409,170K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 340,165K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 300,000K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 220,108K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,581K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.