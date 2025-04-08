JEFFERIES Downgrades Ansell (ASX:ANN)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Ansell (ASX:ANN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.58% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ansell is $37.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.58% from its latest reported closing price of $29.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ansell is 1,880MM, an increase of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ansell. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANN is 0.24%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 13,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,052K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,390K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,272K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANN by 4.11% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 999K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 58.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANN by 20.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 910K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANN by 6.72% over the last quarter.

