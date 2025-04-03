Jefferies Downgrades American Airlines Group (BMV:AAL)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for American Airlines Group (BMV:AAL) from Buy to Hold.

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.15%, an increase of 29.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 317,002K shares.

Primecap Management holds 60,226K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,340K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 71.57% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 28,927K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,384K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 78.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,330K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,529K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 54.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,490K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 51.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,738K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,361K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 54.96% over the last quarter.

