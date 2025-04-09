JEFFERIES Downgrades Akzo Nobel N.V. (WBAG:AKZO)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Akzo Nobel N.V. (WBAG:AKZO) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel N.V.. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZO is 0.29%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 57,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,435K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 4,477K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZO by 4.72% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,442K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZO by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,394K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZO by 11.26% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,287K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.