Jefferies Downgrades AES (WBAG:AESC)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for AES (WBAG:AESC) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,406 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESC is 0.18%, an increase of 29.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 810,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,571K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,052K shares , representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESC by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 26,958K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,052K shares , representing a decrease of 130.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESC by 72.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,747K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,250K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESC by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 22,589K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,586K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESC by 37.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,292K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESC by 37.17% over the last quarter.

