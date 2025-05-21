Jefferies Downgrades AES (BIT:1AES)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for AES (BIT:1AES) from Hold to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,376 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AES is 0.17%, an increase of 38.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 768,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 27,519K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,589K shares , representing an increase of 17.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AES by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 24,658K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,571K shares , representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AES by 83.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,198K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,896K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AES by 28.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,292K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AES by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,822K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,958K shares , representing a decrease of 23.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AES by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.