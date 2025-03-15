Jefferies Downgrades Advanced Flower Capital (MUN:0FG)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Advanced Flower Capital (MUN:0FG) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Flower Capital. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FG is 0.07%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.59% to 8,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 523K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 514K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 39.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 484K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 406K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 256K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 60.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 92.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

