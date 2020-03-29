Jefferies CFO Peg Broadbent Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group LLC's long time chief financial officer, Peg Broadbent, has died from coronavirus complications.

Rich Handler, Jefferies CEO, and Brian Friedman, President said, "We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications."

Broadbent, 56, joined Jefferies in 2007 after 16 years at Morgan Stanley.

Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as the interim chief financial officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 721,000 people worldwide and killed over 33,000. The United States now has the most confirmed cases worldwide.

