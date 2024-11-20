Jefferies ‘bullish’ on Meta Platforms hiring Clara Shih from Salesforce

After Clara Shih, former Salesforce (CRM) CEO of AI, announced in a Linkedin post yesterday that she will lead a “new Business AI group” at Meta Platforms (META), whose vision “is to make cutting-edge AI accessible to every business, empowering all to find success and own their future in the AI era,” Jefferies is “bullish” the hiring and formation of a new Business AI group, viewing it as “a big step forward” in Meta’s push to monetize its AI with businesses and enterprises. The firm, which thinks Clara’s experience at CRM building Agentforce will be advantageous in Meta’s efforts to build Gen AI tools and agents for the more than 200M businesses that leverage WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook each month, reiterates a Buy rating and $675 price target on Meta, which it calls a “Top AI winner.”
