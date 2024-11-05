News & Insights

Jefferies Boosts Stake in Totally Plc

November 05, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Totally (GB:TLY) has released an update.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has increased its stake in Totally Plc, now holding 6.495% of the voting rights. This change was due to an acquisition of financial instruments and voting rights, reflecting a strategic move by the investment firm. Investors in the financial markets may find this development significant as it could influence Totally Plc’s future direction and market performance.

