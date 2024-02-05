Jefferies Announces Sale Of OpNet Operations To Wind Tre - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has agreed to the sale by OpNet S.p.A of substantially all of OpNet's operations to Wind Tre S.p.A., a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Ltd. The consideration will be 485 million euros. OpNet will retain majority ownership in other operating telecom companies, resulting in approximately 320 million euros in final value to Jefferies from the deal.

OpNet S.p.A is the Italian wireless broadband provider formerly known as Linkem. Jefferies said it will reclassify the remaining legacy investments as Other investments in its Asset Management reportable segment in fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.