Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call

Aerospace & Defense Analysts Kahyaoglu & Lemarie, along with Ben Tsocanos, Director for Corporate Ratings at S&P Global, discuss the implications of the strike at Boeing (BA) on credit rating decisions, as well as potential implications of a future downgrade on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 25 at 2 pm. Webcast Link
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BA:
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
- Boeing awarded $129.19M Air Force contract action
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Faces Further Delays on 737 Max Jets
- Amazon invests $4B more in Anthropic, Gap reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Allegiant subsidiary extends aircraft delivery agreement with Boeing, WSJ says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.