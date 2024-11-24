Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call

Aerospace & Defense Analysts Kahyaoglu & Lemarie, along with Ben Tsocanos, Director for Corporate Ratings at S&P Global, discuss the implications of the strike at Boeing (BA) on credit rating decisions, as well as potential implications of a future downgrade on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 25 at 2 pm. Webcast Link

