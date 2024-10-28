Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call

US Aerospace & Defense Analyst Kahyaoglu and Euro Aerospace & Defense Analyst Lemarie discuss 3Q reported earnings (relevant companies BA, HXL, RTX (RTX), GE, TXT, GD, LHX, LMT, NOC, CACI (CACI), AAL, LUV, SAF, MTX, HO) to date, as well as an AIR preview and the HEI deal, on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 28 at 11 am. Webcast Link

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.