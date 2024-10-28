Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call

US Aerospace & Defense Analyst Kahyaoglu and Euro Aerospace & Defense Analyst Lemarie discuss 3Q reported earnings (relevant companies BA, HXL, RTX (RTX), GE, TXT, GD, LHX, LMT, NOC, CACI (CACI), AAL, LUV, SAF, MTX, HO) to date, as well as an AIR preview and the HEI deal, on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 28 at 11 am. Webcast Link
