Jefferies aerospace & defense analyst holds analyst/industry conference call

Aerospace & Defense Analyst Kahyaoglu discuss the implications of the Boeing (BA) strike to credit ratings on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 13 at 11 am. Webcast Link

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.