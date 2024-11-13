Jefferies aerospace & defense analyst holds analyst/industry conference call

Aerospace & Defense Analyst Kahyaoglu discuss the implications of the Boeing (BA) strike to credit ratings on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 13 at 11 am. Webcast Link
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BA:
- Triumph Group price target raised to $18 from $12 at Truist
- Boeing awarded $233.76M Air Force contract modification
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Gives $350 Million to Spirit AeroSystems
- Boeing reports 14 airplane deliveries in October, 63 commercial plane orders
- Spirit AeroSystems announces Advance Payments Agreement with Boeing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.