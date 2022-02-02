US Markets
Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president

Kanishka Singh And Helen Coster Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Jeff Zucker said he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague", Zucker wrote in the memo. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't."

