IPOs

Jeff Sagansky's SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition prices upsized $600 million IPO at $10

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Flying Eagle Acquisition, the sixth blank check company formed by SPAC veteran Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan, raised $600 million by offering 60 million units at $10 to command a market value of $750 million. Each unit consists of one whole share of common stock and one quarter of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50.&nbsp;

Sagansky and Sloan's most recent SPAC, Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEACU), announced it agreed to merge with Draft Kings in December 2019 and its units closed Thursday up 98% since IPO.&nbsp;

Flying Eagle Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FEAC.U. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

Jeff Sagansky's SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition prices upsized $600 million IPO at $10

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular