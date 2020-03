Jeff Sagansky's SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition prices upsized $600 million IPO at $10

Flying Eagle Acquisition, the sixth blank check company formed by SPAC veteran Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan, raised $600 million by offering 60 million units at $10 to command a market value of $750 million. Each unit consists of one whole share of common stock and one quarter of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



Sagansky and Sloan's most recent SPAC, Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEACU), announced it agreed to merge with Draft Kings in December 2019 and its units closed Thursday up 98% since IPO.



Flying Eagle Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FEAC.U. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.



