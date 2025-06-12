Jeff Runyan Joins LPL Financial, Bringing $330 Million in Advisory Assets from Runyan Capital

Jeff Runyan joins LPL Financial, bringing $330 million in assets and enhancing client service through improved technology.

LPL Financial LLC announced that financial advisor Jeff Runyan has joined its broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor platforms, bringing approximately $330 million in advisory and retirement plan assets, previously held at Wedbush Securities. Based in Beverly Hills, Runyan founded Runyan Capital in 2010 to provide high-quality wealth management services. With over two decades of experience, he emphasizes a disciplined approach to portfolio management, integrating behavioral economics to align with clients' goals. Runyan and his team, which includes his wife and two colleagues, made the move to LPL for its technology, autonomy, and potential for enhancing client service. LPL's Managing Director Scott Posner welcomed the Runyan Capital team and highlighted their dedication to client success.

Who is Jeff Runyan?

Jeff Runyan is a financial advisor who recently joined LPL Financial, previously serving at Wedbush Securities.

What assets does Runyan manage?

Jeff Runyan manages approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

What is Runyan Capital?

Runyan Capital is an independent firm founded by Jeff Runyan in 2010, focusing on elevated wealth management experiences.

Why did Runyan choose to partner with LPL Financial?

Runyan chose LPL for its size, scale, reputation, and impressive technology offerings to enhance client service.

What is LPL Financial?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a leading wealth management firm supporting over 29,000 financial advisors and managing approximately $1.8 trillion in assets.

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisor Jeff Runyan has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Wedbush Securities.





Based in Beverly Hills, Calif., Runyan grew up in Missouri, where his passion for financial discipline took root early and deepened over time. After beginning his career in wealth management in 2001, he set out to fulfill a lifelong dream of building his own firm. In 2010, he founded



Runyan Capital



, an independent firm dedicated to delivering an elevated wealth management experience. With over two decades of experience in investment management, Runyan remains grounded in the midwestern values that shaped him, earning a reputation as a trusted advisor known for thoughtful guidance and a deep commitment to helping clients make confident, informed financial decisions.





“Our guiding principle is: ‘Discipline Makes the Difference,’” Runyan said. “The Runyan Capital process of building portfolios for each client incorporates behavioral economics research, taking a disciplined and proactive approach that helps prevent reactionary changes, aligns with each client's individual goals, and contributes to their long-term success.”





Looking for improved technology offerings, more autonomy and the opportunity to amplify the elevated client experience, the Runyan Capital team, which includes Connor Brumfield, Sam Aamot and Jenni Runyan, Jeff’s wife, turned to LPL.





“We chose to partner with LPL because of its size, scale and reputation, as well as their impressive



integrated and streamlined technology



,” Runyan said. “Making the move to LPL will allow us to take our business to the next level and provide our clients with an enhanced level of service.”





Outside of work, Runyan enjoys spending time with his wife and two children and is an avid endurance athlete, having run marathons around the world. He has served on several boards, including the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, PIMCO’s Investment Management Member Advisory Board for Financial Advisors and The Friends of Greystone in Beverly Hills. A proud alumnus of the University of Missouri, he remains an active supporter of its faculty and programs and is a lifetime member of the university’s Chancellor’s Fund for Excellence.





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Jeff, Connor, Sam and Jenni to the LPL community and congratulate them on this milestone in the evolution of their practice. Just as the Runyan Capital team offers their unwavering dedication to their client’s financial success, we are committed to helping our advisors differentiate themselves and enhance the client experience. We look forward to supporting Runyan Capital in this next chapter of their business.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Runyan Capital and LPL Financial are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.