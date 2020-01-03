Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: These Stocks Will Carry the Market in 2020

2019 was a great year for the stock market Ã¢ÂÂ one of the strongest years ever.

And typically, following that sort of performance, the next year is great too.

So, while nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to the marketÃ¢ÂÂ¦ the odds are pretty good 2020 will be another bullish year.

But Ã¢ÂÂ and this is important to understand Ã¢ÂÂ we likely wonÃ¢ÂÂt see that great performance in the exact same sectorsÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Semiconductor stocks were the top performers in 2019. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) gained 152%. Lam Research (NASDAQ:) popped 116% higher. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) jumped 88%.

But, it probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt be the big winners of 2019 that lead the market higher this year.

Instead, traders should look for the laggards to play catch-up.

No doubt, 2019 was a momentum-driven market. Strong stocks got stronger throughout the year. Weak stocks got weaker. And, that trend accelerated in December as institutions and money managers engaged in the art of Ã¢ÂÂwindow dressing.Ã¢ÂÂ

They bought more of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs best-performing stocks so when they published their holdings at the end of the year, they could show investors they owned the markets best performers. And, they sold off the worst-performing stocks so they could show investors their limited exposure to bad performers.

That action has created one of the widest valuation discrepancies between growth stocks and value stocks since 2000.

You see, on a relative basis, growth stocks are historically expensive todayÃ¢ÂÂ¦ and value stocks are historically cheap.

AMD, for example, trades at 44 times 2020 earnings estimates. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs quite richly valued compared to the S&P 500, which trades for about 18 times 2020 earnings estimates.

Meanwhile, value stocks like Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:), which trades at less than 4 times 2020 earnings estimates, are historically cheap.

GrantedÃ¢ÂÂ¦ TEVA has its issues, and the outlook is cloudy. And, AMD is firing on all cylinders and the future is shining bright.

But goshÃ¢ÂÂ¦ is AMD really worth ten times the earnings multiple of TEVA Ã¢ÂÂ or any other company that actually has earnings?

My point isÃ¢ÂÂ¦ the valuation gap between growth and value has expanded to a historically wide level. Growth stocks are trading for historically high valuations. Value stocks are historically cheap.

If the broad stock market is going to continue higher in 2020, then itÃ¢ÂÂs going to be fueled by a Ã¢ÂÂcatch-upÃ¢ÂÂ rally in the value stocks. Traders should be looking for the undervalued and underappreciated names of 2019 to lead the market higher this year.

