Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: Get Ready to Buy
EditorÃ¢ÂÂs Note: This article was originally published on March 6, 2020 via Jeff ClarkÃ¢ÂÂs Delta Report.
The market has now entered the third leg of the correction phase. Traders should get ready to buy.
, we took a look at how typical stock market corrections play out in three legs. The market started its second leg on Monday with a very strong oversold bounce. We figured that leg still had a little more room to run to the upside Ã¢ÂÂ which happened on Wednesday.
Yesterday, the market kicked off the third leg of this correction phase with a sharp move lower. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs probably a bit more downside ahead. But, weÃ¢ÂÂre nearing the end of this correction.
HereÃ¢ÂÂs an updated look at the S&P 500 chart I showed you on WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂ¦
In typical fashion, the second leg Ã¢ÂÂ the oversold bounce Ã¢ÂÂ rallied the S&P 500 all the way back up to its 9-dayÃÂ ÃÂ (EMA) line. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs where the index metÃÂ resistanceÃÂ and the market started its third leg Ã¢ÂÂ a move lower to retest, or dip a bit below Ã¢ÂÂ the low of the first leg.
So, the S&P should be headed back down towards 2950. And, yesterday was a good step in that direction.
When the market gets to that level, traders should then take a look at some of the technical indicators we typically follow Ã¢ÂÂ like theÃÂ , theÃÂ Volatility Index, and theÃÂ ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂ for signs of oversold conditions. We should also look for positive divergence on some of the momentum indicators Ã¢ÂÂ like theÃÂ MACD, andÃÂ .
Those indicators will tell us when the decline is nearing an end, and when itÃ¢ÂÂs just about time to buy.
Put your plan together today. Because when the market does finally fall to the point where itÃ¢ÂÂs time to buy, itÃ¢ÂÂs going to feel like the last thing you want to do.
Having a plan ahead of time will help you set the emotions aside and take advantage of the buying opportunity.
Best regards and good trading,
Jeff ClarkReader Mailbag
Today we hear from severalÃÂ Jeff Clark TraderÃÂ members about their gains from JeffÃ¢ÂÂs most recent tradeÃ¢ÂÂ¦
Thank you so much, Jeff! I sold my position for more than a 400% gain!
Ã¢ÂÂ Deborah
Hi Jeff, I recently signed up for your serviceÃ¢ÂÂ¦ and on my first options trade with your service, I made over a 360% return on my put options. Your advice was spot on. Looking forward to more great advice!
Ã¢ÂÂ Brad
Hi Jeff, I closed out on your recent puts for a 627% gain! This made up for the loss on trading the stock the first time around. IÃ¢ÂÂm waiting for another big gain, keep them coming.
Ã¢ÂÂ Thomas
And some kind words from aÃÂ Delta ReportÃÂ subscriberÃ¢ÂÂ¦
Hello Jeff, IÃ¢ÂÂve been following your updates since the beginning of this year, and IÃ¢ÂÂve enjoyed all of your daily updates, as IÃ¢ÂÂve learned a lot from how one can see the market Ã¢ÂÂ as well as your trade recommendations.
IÃ¢ÂÂve now decided to follow and start entering your option buys of the calls and puts going forward. Best regards and please keep up the great work as I look forward to continuing learning from you.
Ã¢ÂÂ Ming
Finally, we end with a dissenting opinion fromÃÂ Delta ReportÃÂ member TimÃ¢ÂÂ¦
Jeff,ÃÂ , I disagree in part with your thesis. First, I do agree that the incredible 74-point rally in the S&P 500 in the last 15 minutes of last Friday did spare stocks from a bad technical outlook and further selling on Monday. The average American has no idea how dire this week looked at 3:15 to 3:30 that day before things reversed higher.
Where I disagree is your point that when the index falls below its 20-month EMA, itÃ¢ÂÂs been a bear market. Even though this has happened four times since the 2008 meltdown: 2010, 2011, 2015 and before Christmas 2018. The 2015 to early 2016 market was nearly a bear, but all four occasions witnessed a rally after.
So, even if market indexes fall another leg lower and cause more Ã¢ÂÂtechnical damage,Ã¢ÂÂ the stock market can still recover so long as we avoid the standard 20% or so decline Ã¢ÂÂ keeping in mind SPX did fall just shy of 20% in December 2018 before ending a year of volatility with a new year (2019) of low volatility.
Regardless, I like you showing the chart and the danger we approached. The four times we avoided a bear market since 2008 are not times I wish to repeat. That said, it seems folks I speak to who know market history are expecting another leg down soon, and I donÃ¢ÂÂt see how the Fed or other central banksÃ¢ÂÂ monetary policies can sufficiently offset supply shock and demand declines to avoid more panic selling in the days and weeks ahead.
Ã¢ÂÂ Tim
