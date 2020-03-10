Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: Get Ready to Buy

EditorÃ¢ÂÂs Note: This article was originally published on March 6, 2020 via Jeff ClarkÃ¢ÂÂs Delta Report.

The market has now entered the third leg of the correction phase. Traders should get ready to buy.

, we took a look at how typical stock market corrections play out in three legs. The market started its second leg on Monday with a very strong oversold bounce. We figured that leg still had a little more room to run to the upside Ã¢ÂÂ which happened on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the market kicked off the third leg of this correction phase with a sharp move lower. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs probably a bit more downside ahead. But, weÃ¢ÂÂre nearing the end of this correction.

HereÃ¢ÂÂs an updated look at the S&P 500 chart I showed you on WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂ¦

In typical fashion, the second leg Ã¢ÂÂ the oversold bounce Ã¢ÂÂ rallied the S&P 500 all the way back up to its 9-dayÃÂ ÃÂ (EMA) line. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs where the index metÃÂ resistanceÃÂ and the market started its third leg Ã¢ÂÂ a move lower to retest, or dip a bit below Ã¢ÂÂ the low of the first leg.

So, the S&P should be headed back down towards 2950. And, yesterday was a good step in that direction.

When the market gets to that level, traders should then take a look at some of the technical indicators we typically follow Ã¢ÂÂ like theÃÂ , theÃÂ Volatility Index, and theÃÂ ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂ for signs of oversold conditions. We should also look for positive divergence on some of the momentum indicators Ã¢ÂÂ like theÃÂ MACD, andÃÂ .

Those indicators will tell us when the decline is nearing an end, and when itÃ¢ÂÂs just about time to buy.

Put your plan together today. Because when the market does finally fall to the point where itÃ¢ÂÂs time to buy, itÃ¢ÂÂs going to feel like the last thing you want to do.

Having a plan ahead of time will help you set the emotions aside and take advantage of the buying opportunity.

Best regards and good trading,

Jeff Clark

Finally, we end with a dissenting opinion fromÃÂ Delta ReportÃÂ member TimÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Jeff,ÃÂ , I disagree in part with your thesis. First, I do agree that the incredible 74-point rally in the S&P 500 in the last 15 minutes of last Friday did spare stocks from a bad technical outlook and further selling on Monday. The average American has no idea how dire this week looked at 3:15 to 3:30 that day before things reversed higher.

Where I disagree is your point that when the index falls below its 20-month EMA, itÃ¢ÂÂs been a bear market. Even though this has happened four times since the 2008 meltdown: 2010, 2011, 2015 and before Christmas 2018. The 2015 to early 2016 market was nearly a bear, but all four occasions witnessed a rally after.

So, even if market indexes fall another leg lower and cause more Ã¢ÂÂtechnical damage,Ã¢ÂÂ the stock market can still recover so long as we avoid the standard 20% or so decline Ã¢ÂÂ keeping in mind SPX did fall just shy of 20% in December 2018 before ending a year of volatility with a new year (2019) of low volatility.

Regardless, I like you showing the chart and the danger we approached. The four times we avoided a bear market since 2008 are not times I wish to repeat. That said, it seems folks I speak to who know market history are expecting another leg down soon, and I donÃ¢ÂÂt see how the Fed or other central banksÃ¢ÂÂ monetary policies can sufficiently offset supply shock and demand declines to avoid more panic selling in the days and weeks ahead.

Ã¢ÂÂ Tim

Thank you, as always, for your thoughtful comments. We look forward to reading them every day. Keep them coming atÃÂ .

