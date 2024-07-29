Jeff Clark: Gold Getting Closer to "True Breakout," Countdown for Juniors is On

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, shared his updated thoughts on the gold price and the junior mining sector.

"I am bound and determined to make money in this environment," he said. "I've been through cycles before in this industry — I've lost money and I've made money, and this time around I'm going to maximize whatever I can do to make as much as I possibly can and participate in a wealth cycle, if you want to call it that."

He believes that the release of major gold miners' second quarter results could bring generalist investors into the space.

"We should see some pretty good green on the screen for Q2 results that are coming up in August, and if we do, I think that could attract some Wall Street, Main Street ... which could really kickstart things," he said.

Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold, gold stocks and the exploration space.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

