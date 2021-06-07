Jeff Bezos To Fly Into Space With Brother In July

(RTTNews) - Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos will be flying into space on July 20, about two weeks after Jeff is set to resign as Amazon CEO. Jeff will become one of the first civilians to travel to space.

The brothers will be flying on the first human flight of the New Shepard spacecraft, which is made by Jeff's aerospace company Blue Origin.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Jeff Bezos posted on Instagram on Monday.

The brothers will join the winner of an ongoing auction of a seat aboard the spacecraft to participate in the flight. The auction will end on June 12. About 6,000 people from 143 countries have already put forward bids. The auction currently has a highest bid of $2.8 million.

According to reports, the rocket will blast off from the Earth, and once it reaches the Karman line, 100 kilometers above sea level, the capsule will detach from the booster, allowing those inside to view the curvature of the earth and experience weightlessness. The trip will last a total of 10 minutes. The booster and capsule will then land separately, with capsule landing on the earth surface with the help of parachutes.

