News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Jeff Bezos sells roughly $2 bln of Amazon shares

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

February 10, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos sold around 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2 billion, according to a company filing on Friday, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.

The sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.

Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million sharesin the firm.

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

Bezos, who stepped down as the company's chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994.

He is currently the world's second richest person with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.