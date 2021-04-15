Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Needs To Do Better Job For Employees

(RTTNews) - Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos has asked the company to "do a better job" for employees.

Bezos shared his views in his final letter to shareholders as CEO before giving the reins of the company to Andy Jassy. The letter comes in the backdrop of reports of Amazon treating its workers like robots and making them in work in extremely bad conditions. Bezos said, "Despite what we've accomplished, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for our employees' success. We have always wanted to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company. We won't change that. It's what got us here. But I am committing us to an addition. We are going to be Earth's Best Employer and Earth's Safest Place to Work."

Bezos also unveiled a robotic scheme, which will develop new staffing schedules with the help of an algorithm.

After stepping down as CEO, Bezos will assume his new role as Executive Chairman and in this new role, he said his main focus would be to make the company warehouses safe. More than 40 percent of work injuries are sprains/strains due to repeating of same motion and Bezos plans to change this.

To bring down these injuries, the company is developing automated staffing schedules that move employees through different jobs, which use other muscle-tendon groups. The technology will come into effect sometime later this year.

