Jeff Bezos Owns These 4 Stocks — Are They Worth a Spot in Your Portfolio in 2025?

As an entrepreneur billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos occupies rare air. And Amazon is not his only visionary investment.

He’s been an early believer — and investor — in some major successes, such as Uber and Airbnb. He also has a pretty impressive stock portfolio, mostly through his company Bezos Expeditions, which boasts more than a 100 staff members and a $100 billion in assets.

Read More: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver — Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

So, could you learn from his portfolio? While it includes a lot of private firms and startups, it does have many publicly-traded companies. Here are four of the most known, and reasons why they might, or might not, be a “Buy.”

Amazon (AMZN)

Bezos founded this e-commerce giant, so it’s no wonder that he is still its biggest individual shareholder — holding about 9% of the outstanding shares. Amazon is much more than an e-commerce site, too; it’s a major force in the web services (AWS), entertainment and AI spaces.

Recent performance: Amazon’s stock has taken a hit in 2025, losing more than 20% this year. A lot of that has to do with U.S. tariffs on China, since about 30% of Amazon’s sales come from Chinese goods.

What analysts say: The vast majority of analysts are bullish on Amazon, according to CNN Business, with 93% of 74 analysts listed rating the stock a “Buy.” As of Apr. 21, 2025, their median projection for 12 months from now is a 55% rise in the stock price. If that’s true, today’s price is a bargain.

Try This: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Airbnb (ABNB)

Jeff Bezos was an early investor in Airbnb, backing the company in 2011 before it was public. His investment suggested his confidence in Airbnb’s disruptive potential in the travel industry — a pretty good call. Airbnb has become a household name around the world.

Recent performance: Despite its success, Airbnb’s stock ride has not exactly been five stars. In fact, the past year for the stock has been a particularly rocky one, ending with a dramatic fall since February. Contributing to the tumult have been a recent slowdown in travel to the U.S. and regulatory crackdowns in cities like New York, Barcelona and others.

What analysts say: According to CNN Business, only 35% of the 48 analysts studied suggest buying this stock, while 13% advise selling it. Of course, if you own it, the majority say hold on to it. With their median projection being a rise of 43% in the next 12 months, it might be a decent gamble.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber is another pick Bezos made early on, before the company revved up to public offering. And it was another great decision. Today, Uber is a global leader in ride-sharing and food delivery, and is also a driving force in freight.​

Recent performance: As with most stocks, Uber has experienced some speed bumps in 2025. And while it’s up from its Jan. 1 price, it’s taken a hit lately. Despite this, analysts reportedly expect Q1 revenue at $11.5 billion, a year-over-year gain of 14%.

What analysts say: Perhaps because of the expected acceleration of the rideshare company’s revenue, 86% of the analysts watched by CNN Business say to buy UBER, with none advising a sell.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Bezos, through Amazon, invested in Rivian early on and Amazon now owns about 16% of the company. The jury is out on whether the electric car company can energize enthusiasm in the consumer market, but it has a potential future as delivery vehicles for Amazon.

Recent performance: Recently, Rivian’s performance has been fairly flat. Normally, that wouldn’t be great. But zoom out to the past five years and that seems like a win. Since late 2021, the stock has lost nearly 90% of its value.

What analysts say: Is the low recent price a bargain to be had or a lemon to be avoided? According to both CNN Business and MarketBeat’s aggregate of analysts, it’s a soft “Buy.” ​But don’t expect a windfall. Both sites’ analyst median prediction for the next 12 months has the price at around $14. So you’ll need Bezos-level funds to make any real money.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos Owns These 4 Stocks — Are They Worth a Spot in Your Portfolio in 2025?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.