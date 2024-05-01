Jeff Bezos’ Investment Strategies Helped Shaquille O’Neal: Can They Work For You Too?

If you were going to take advice from Shaquille O’Neal, your first thoughts might be to ask about basketball or perhaps even pizza. The NBA legend and sports analyst has gained foodie fans through his involvement with Papa Johns. In fact, according to Restaurant Business, Shaq helped Papa Johns reverse course from a big sales slump.

While you’re asking about his sports tips, you might be wise to seek Shaq’s guidance when it comes to money and investing. The basketball legend has become quite the entrepreneur and he took advice from someone who knows business — Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder has inspired many entrepreneurs of all sizes. O’Neal said some words of wisdom from Bezos about investing have helped him. According to AfroTech, O’Neal said these words have guided him when it comes to investing: “If you invest in things, it’s going to change people’s lives, you will definitely get a nice return.”

O’Neal said part of that advice means looking at the product or service and deciding how it may impact the lives of users. And he has done just that — O’Neal has said he started with Papa Johns because he believed in the business and wanted to help bring positive changes to the company. He certainly faced an uphill battle — coming on board after founder John Schnatter exited following his controversial and racially-charged comments on company conference calls.

The NBA legend said he also brings lessons from his time as an athlete to the investment table. According to Bloomberg, O’Neal said one of the biggest lessons he learned is about teamwork and finding success with the help of others. Further, O’Neal is so focused on making investments based on the ability to change lives that he doesn’t even want to hear anything monetary in the beginning.

O’Neal continues to see success as an entrepreneur and investor. He’s taking on new business ventures, including his Big Chicken food chain. And O’Neal seems to be doing well in taking the advice from Bezos to invest in things that matter to him. CNBC reports that since retiring from the NBA in 2011, O’Neal has amassed a net worth of more than $400 million.

