A Jeff Bezos Investment Just Became a Bargain, but Is It Worth It?

Farming is a critical industry all around the world. After all, no farms mean no food.

As the world’s population inevitably grows, there’s a need to get inventive about how to grow and produce food, and some investors are looking to revolutionize the vertical farming industry.

One company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is leading the charge in not only this area but also in innovative plant sciences. Its mission is to revolutionize farming by focusing on growing produce vertically in controlled, indoor farming environments. It aims to use less land and water to grow food while also mitigating the impacts of climate-related extreme weather events on crops.

The ideal end result is fresh, pesticide-free food that’s healthier for consumers and the planet. Plenty has garnered a lot of support and raised significant funding from many financial backers, but perhaps none more notorious than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Plenty’s Financial Performance Is Rocky, but Recovering

Plenty has already been around for more than a decade, but it has had difficult times recently. Here are some key takeaways:

Plenty Unlimited is a private company, so its stock is not publicly traded and does not have a ticker symbol.

It is not possible to buy or sell shares of Plenty stock on major stock exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq. However, accredited investors can potentially buy pre-IPO shares through platforms like EquityZen.

Plenty Unlimited has raised approximately $941 million in funding from investors like Innovation Endeavors, DCVC, Western Technology Investment and SoftBank

It currently has a $1.43 billion valuation.

Plenty filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 23, 2025, but they successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 29, 2025, after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed their reorganization plan.

Current inventors may be at risk of losing significant capital, as the future of the company is unclear and there’s really no telling whether Plenty will perform well in the future. Bezos, with his current estimated net worth of $233 billion, is not only the fourth richest man in the world, but he’s also a large financial backer in this new-age farming trend.

Should You Invest in Plenty Like Bezos?

Nothing is certain in the investing world, but you should probably hold off on investing in Plenty — at least for now. Unlike big technology companies or pharmaceutical companies, or you know, one of the richest men in the world, you don’t have the extra money to invest in any new whim.

However, it’s crucial to always do your research and due diligence before investing in any company and follow your gut. Additionally, it’s important to evaluate your risk tolerance. Early investing in startups may come with more inherent risks versus investing in companies with decades long track records of consistent growth and market performance.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

