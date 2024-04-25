Rolex is a luxury designer brand, which caters to a wealthier demographic of buyers, with the average cost of a watch ranging from $7,000 to $12,000.

This is a small price tag for ultra rich individuals like founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, who currently has a net worth of $189.9 billion, according to Forbes as of April 2024. Divided by 525,600 minutes in the calendar year, this breaks down to $361,301 every 60 seconds — enough to purchase a Rolex watch almost every second.

Here is a breakdown of three points of Bezos’ wealth:

1. Amazon

Although he stepped down as CEO in 2021, a majority of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon, the e-commerce company he started in 1994. Since the beginning of the year, Bezos has been selling his shares. In the first two weeks of February, he sold over $2 billion in stock, according to filing data from the United States Security and Exchange Commission.

2. Investments

Through Bezos Expeditions, which was founded in 2005, Bezos invests in a range of companies like Zocdoc, Uber Technologies Inc. and Nautilus Biotechnology. He invested in Airbnb Inc. in 2011 and the firm is currently valued over $100 million, according to U.S. News & World Report.

3. Real Estate

Bezos bought a third mansion on Indian Creek Island in Miami earlier in April 2024 for $90 million, increasing his already large real estate portfolio, according to Bloomberg. He holds additional properties in Hawaii, Washington, New York just to name a few, as Architectural Digest reported.

In recent years, Bezos has shifted his attention towards the aerospace company Blue Origin. The space tourism industry continues to grow in popularity for the ultra wealthy — in 2021, Blue Origin reported a flight ticket was auctioned off for $28 million.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos Earns So Much He Could Buy a Rolex Every Second — How Does He Make Money?

