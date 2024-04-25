News & Insights

Personal Finance

Jeff Bezos Earns So Much He Could Buy a Rolex Every Second — How Does He Make Money?

April 25, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Nia Watson for GOBankingRates ->

Rolex is a luxury designer brand, which caters to a wealthier demographic of buyers, with the average cost of a watch ranging from $7,000 to $12,000. 

Find Out: 29 Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think
Discover: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

This is a small price tag for ultra rich individuals like founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, who currently has a net worth of $189.9 billion, according to Forbes as of April 2024. Divided by 525,600 minutes in the calendar year, this breaks down to $361,301 every 60 seconds — enough to purchase a Rolex watch almost every second. 

Here is a breakdown of three points of Bezos’ wealth:

1. Amazon

Although he stepped down as CEO in 2021, a majority of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon, the e-commerce company he started in 1994. Since the beginning of the year, Bezos has been selling his shares. In the first two weeks of February, he sold over $2 billion in stock, according to filing data from the United States Security and Exchange Commission. 

2. Investments

Through Bezos Expeditions, which was founded in 2005, Bezos invests in a range of companies like Zocdoc, Uber Technologies Inc. and Nautilus Biotechnology. He invested in Airbnb Inc. in 2011 and the firm is currently valued over $100 million, according to U.S. News & World Report

3. Real Estate

Bezos bought a third mansion on Indian Creek Island in Miami earlier in April 2024 for $90 million, increasing his already large real estate portfolio, according to Bloomberg. He holds additional properties in Hawaii, Washington, New York just to name a few, as Architectural Digest reported.

In recent years, Bezos has shifted his attention towards the aerospace company Blue Origin. The space tourism industry continues to grow in popularity for the ultra wealthy — in 2021, Blue Origin reported a flight ticket was auctioned off for $28 million.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos Earns So Much He Could Buy a Rolex Every Second — How Does He Make Money?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.