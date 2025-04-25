Jeff Bezos’ Billion-Dollar Life: A Look at His Upcoming Luxury Wedding

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, took a break from wedding preparations to join an all-woman team on a journey to low earth orbit in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin is Bezos’ aerospace company. Prior to the flight, actress Olivia Munn called the trip “gluttonous” on an episode of “Today with Jenna and Friends,” according to People.

While the cost of a flight isn’t published, it likely cost quite a bit of money. A $150,000 deposit is required to reserve a seat. Experts estimate each launch costs between $1 million and $3 million, according to Reuters.

But a trip to space isn’t the only big event coming up for Sánchez. She’s set to marry Bezos this summer. So how does the price of a trip on New Shepard stack up against the upcoming Bezos and Sánchez wedding?

The Date and Venues

The Daily Mail recently confirmed the couple’s wedding will take place in the city of Venice, Italy, with roughly 200 guests in attendance, according to Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. The three-day celebration is rumored to take place from June 24 to 26, 2025, but those dates haven’t been confirmed.

Bezos could dock his $500 million yacht in the Venetian Lagoon, but the ceremony will not take place on the yacht, according to the Daily Mail.

The wedding could take place at Gritti Palace, with a lavish reception at the Aman Hotel, a seven-star boutique hotel where George Clooney and his wife also exchanged vows, according to The U.S. Sun. Rooms at these hotels start at $3,200 per night, according to the website, but can exceed $30,000 for a suite. Prices are likely to be sky-high during the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

Guests may include Sánchez’s fellow space travelers Gayle King and Katy Perry, along with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey, according to the Daily Mail.

The Dress

The Daily Mail also said that the couple was spotted shopping in Milan, leaving Dolce & Gabbana, while a handler carried large white garment bags. Whether they were shopping for their gown and tux or simply honeymoon clothes is unclear.

But if Sánchez purchased a custom gown from Dolce & Gabbana, it would likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. When Kourtney Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana custom short Alto Mode wedding dress to her wedding in 2022, it cost $500,000, according to Tie the Knot Scotland.

In spite of the Dolce & Gabbana shopping spree, the U.S. Sun website previously reported that Sánchez’s gown will be an Oscar de la Renta design. Amal Clooney’s Oscar de la Renta gown cost $380,000 in 2014, according to The Knot.

It’s safe to say that Sánchez’s gown, whoever the designer might be, could cost half a million dollars or more.

Impact to the Venice Economy

The wedding festivities, not to mention all the ultra-wealthy guests in attendance spending money in the city, is expected to boost Venice’s economy by “millions of euros,” according to the Venezia Photography website. However, it could come at the high intangible cost of disrupting life in the city for a long summer weekend.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Mayor Brugnaro said in a statement published by Daily Mail. Additionally, according to the blog by Venezia Photography, “Venice has introduced measures such as limiting tourist group sizes to manage crowds.”

However, the city of Venice wrote in a statement, as reported by USA Today, “Only two hundred guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors.”

How Will Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Compare?

In late 2024, news spread through the New York Post Twitter account that Bezos and Sánchez were planning to spend $600 million on a wedding in Aspen, Colorado. However, Bezos posted on the platform denying the claims.

The average cost for a wedding in 2024 was $33,000, according to the Zola First Look Report for 2025. That’s roughly the same price as a hotel suite during the Bezos wedding. The average cost could jump to $36,000 in 2025, and as high as $45,000 for a larger wedding with a guest list of 200 people. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of couples polled who got married in 2024 reported going over budget, but 95% of those said it was worth it.

