Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S-based cancer testing startup Grail Inc, which has received funding from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

