Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S-based cancer testing startup Grail Inc, which has received funding from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

