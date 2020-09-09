Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO
U.S-based cancer testing startup Grail Inc, which has received funding from Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday filed for a U.S. initial public offering. [nFWN2G6090] (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709)) nL4N2G62HL
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S-based cancer testing startup Grail Inc, which has received funding from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday filed for a U.S. initial public offering.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.