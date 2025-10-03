JEF Stock Falls 3.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, IB Income Solid

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group JEF have declined 3.6% since the announcement of its quarterly results on Sept. 29. Its third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 31) adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 78 cents per share.



Results were aided by strong performance in higher capital markets revenues, solid performances in the investment banking (IB) and asset management businesses. However, higher expenses remain a spoilsport.



Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $224 million, up from $167.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Jefferies’ Revenues Rise, Expenses Increase

Quarterly net revenues were $2.05 billion, up 21.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion.



Total non-interest expenses were $1.72 billion, up 19.9% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components except the cost of sales.



As of Aug. 31, 2025, book value per common share was $50.60, up from $48.89 as of Aug. 31, 2024. Furthermore, the adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share increased from $31.87 to $33.38.

JEF’s Quarterly Segment Performance

Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.86 billion, rising 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. The growth was driven by higher advisory revenues, equity and debt underwriting alongside robust equity and fixed income performance.



Asset Management: Net revenues were $176.9 million, a significant jump from $59 million in the year-ago quarter.

Jefferies’ Dividend Update

Concurrently, Jefferies announced a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov. 26, 2025, to shareholders as of Nov. 17.

Our View on JEF

A robust trading and asset management business, improved IB operations and strategic joint ventures and partnerships will offer support to some extent. However, elevated expenses due to higher compensation and exposure to geopolitical risk, given its global presence, will likely hurt Jefferies’ financials in the near term.

Currently, Jefferies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Earnings Dates of JEF’s Peers

JPMorgan JPM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 14.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan’s quarterly earnings has been revised marginally upward to $4.79. The current estimated figure indicates 9.6% growth from the prior-year quarter.



Bank of America BAC is slated to announce third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 15.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s quarterly earnings has been revised 1.1% lower to 93 cents. This implies a 14.8% rise from the prior-year quarter.

