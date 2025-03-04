JEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.16, changing hands as low as $58.71 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.72 per share, with $82.6799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.71.

