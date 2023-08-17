JEF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.08, changing hands as low as $33.73 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.5118 per share, with $40.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.84.
