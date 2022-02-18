JEF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.53, changing hands as low as $36.44 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.545 per share, with $44.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.60.

