JEF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.16, changing hands as high as $34.64 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.34 per share, with $40.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.