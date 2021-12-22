Jed Ballard Is The Executive VP & CFO of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

We note that the Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Executive VP & CFO, Jed Ballard, recently sold US$57k worth of stock for US$43.34 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 27%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northrim BanCorp

In fact, the recent sale by Jed Ballard was the biggest sale of Northrim BanCorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$42.95. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.23k shares for US$259k. But they sold 1.32k shares for US$57k. Overall, Northrim BanCorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NRIM Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Northrim BanCorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Northrim BanCorp insiders own about US$5.9m worth of shares (which is 2.2% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Northrim BanCorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Northrim BanCorp insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Northrim BanCorp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

