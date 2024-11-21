Jeannine J Lane Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $409K In Resideo Technologies Stock

Jeannine J Lane, EVP at Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), disclosed an insider sell on November 20, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Lane sold 15,990 shares of Resideo Technologies. The total transaction amounted to $409,084.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Resideo Technologies shares up by 2.16%, trading at $26.92.

Unveiling the Story Behind Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Inc is a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. The company has two reportable segments; Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, and ADI Global Distribution segment includes wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including access control, fire detection, security, and video products. It derives majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Resideo Technologies's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Resideo Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.63% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 28.67%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Resideo Technologies's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Resideo Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 24.17 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.61 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 12.42, Resideo Technologies could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Resideo Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.