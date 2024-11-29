News & Insights

Stocks

JE Cleantech Declares Cash Dividend for Shareholders

November 29, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited has announced a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, approved by its Board of Directors, to be paid to shareholders on December 20, 2024. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors as it continues to grow in the precision cleaning and cleantech equipment sector.

For further insights into JCSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JCSE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.