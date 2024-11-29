JE Cleantech Declares Cash Dividend for Shareholders

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited has announced a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, approved by its Board of Directors, to be paid to shareholders on December 20, 2024. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors as it continues to grow in the precision cleaning and cleantech equipment sector.

For further insights into JCSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.