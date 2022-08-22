Markets
HHC

JDM Partners Exercises Option To Reacquire Stake In Douglas Ranch

(RTTNews) - The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced Monday that JDM Partners has exercised their remaining option to reacquire a stake in Douglas Ranch, the recently launched large-scale master planned community in Phoenix's West Valley.

The community was acquired by Howard Hughes from JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings last October for approximately $541 million. On August 18, JDM Partners exercised its second option to buy back into Douglas Ranch, acquiring an additional 2.8% interest in the Douglas Ranch joint venture for approximately $15 million.

The transaction brings the aggregate of JDM Partners' investment in Douglas Ranch, excluding Trillium, the community's first 3,000-acre village, to approximately $65 million, which equates to approximately 12% of the joint venture.

JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings are 50/50 joint venture partners with HHC on Trillium. Land sales at the master planned community are expected to begin this fall.

