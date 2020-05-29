US Markets
MDLZ

JDE Peet's valued at $17.3 billion in espresso IPO

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Coffee maker JDE Peet's said on Friday its shares were priced at 31.50 euros each in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at 15.6 billion euros ($17.3 billion), as it became one of the few big companies to go public during the coronavirus crisis.

Updates with details, background

AMSTERDAM, May 29 (Reuters) - Coffee maker JDE Peet's JDEP.AS said on Friday its shares were priced at 31.50 euros each in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at 15.6 billion euros ($17.3 billion), as it became one of the few big companies to go public during the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in the world's No. 2 maker of packaged coffee, whose brands include Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and Jacobs, were expected to begin trading on Euronext in Amsterdam.

JDE Peet's is raising 700 million euros in a primary issue, and existing shareholders JAB Holding and Mondelez MDLZ.O are selling an additional 1.55 billion euros, for a total of 2.25 billion euros. That represents a 16.5% stake in the company.

The company's decision to go public despite an IPO market that has been largely closed since the coronavirus outbreak began to gather steam in March has proved fortunate.

Markets rallied and the offer drew big-name cornerstone investors, notably George Soros's Quantum Partners and Fidelity Management and Research (FMR).

“We are thrilled to price this offer on Euronext Amsterdam during this extraordinary time," said CEO Casey Keller in a statement.

"Seeing the investor interest in JDE Peet’s reinforces the belief in our strategy and solidifies our role as a global leader in coffee and tea."

Restrictions on global travel and safety concerns meant that pre-listing road shows took place in digital-only format and high demand for the offer meant that bankers were able to wrap up in less than two weeks a process that usually takes more than a month.

JDE Peet's, which also owns the Pickwick, Senseo, Tassimo, TiOra and L'OR brands, said in December that it has operations in 140 countries and annual revenue of about 7 billion euros.

It had revenue of 6.9 billion euros in 2019, with the bulk sold to supermarkets and businesses, though it also operates retail chain stores including Peet's. Net profit in 2019 was 585 million euros.

It competes with Nestle NESN.S and StarbucksSBUX.O, among others.

($1=0.9015 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Stephen Coates)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ SBUX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular