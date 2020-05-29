JDE Peet's valued at $17.3 billion in espresso IPO

US Markets
Coffee maker JDE Peet's said on Friday its shares were priced at 31.50 euros each in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at 15.6 billion euros ($17.3 billion), as it became one of the few big companies to go public during the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in the world's No. 2 maker of packaged coffee, whose brands include Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and Jacobs, were expected to begin trading on Euronext in Amsterdam.

JDE Peet's is raising 700 million euros in a primary issue, and existing shareholders JAB Holding and Mondelez are selling an additional 1.55 billion euros, for a total of 2.25 billion euros.

