JDE Peet's posts fall in 2020 sales on pandemic hit

Coffee company JDE Peet's reported a fall of 4.2% in its annual sales on Tuesday, as the impact of lost sales in cafes due to the COVID-19 pandemic outweighed a boom in home-use products.

Sales of the owner of Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and Jacobs brands slid to 6.65 billion euros ($7.89 billion) for 2020, compared with a company-compiled poll forecast of 6.68 billion euros.

The company reported adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 1.28 billion euros, up 1.2% from 1.26 billion euros in 2019.

For 2021, the company forecast organic sales growth of 3%-5% in 2021, as its away-from-home businesses recover, with a "single digit" increase in adjusted EBIT. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;)) Keywords: JDE PEETS RESULTS/

