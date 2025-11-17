JDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPF) Price Target Increased by 21.73% to 35.22

The average one-year price target for JDE Peet's N.V. (OTCPK:JDEPF) has been revised to $35.22 / share. This is an increase of 21.73% from the prior estimate of $28.93 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.23 to a high of $39.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.48% from the latest reported closing price of $23.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in JDE Peet's N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDEPF is 0.12%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 21,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 5,885K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,223K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDEPF by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,388K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDEPF by 17.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,125K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDEPF by 24.26% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,078K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDEPF by 21.39% over the last quarter.

