JDE Peet's cuts earnings target due to transition to local brands in Russia

Aug 2 (Reuters) - JDE Peet's NV JDEP.AS, one of the world's largest coffee companies, on Wednesday cut its annual earnings target, saying the impact of the transition from international brands to local brands in Russia was uncertain.

The group, which produces and supplies coffee and tea beverages and coffee machines, now sees a range for its full-year organic adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) between a low single-digit decline and a low single-digit increase.

It had previously guided for low single-digit growth.

(Reporting by Stephanie Hamel and Diana Mandiá, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

