JDE Peet's cuts earnings target due to shift to local brands in Russia

Aug 2 (Reuters) - JDE Peet's NV JDEP.AS, one of the world's largest coffee companies, on Wednesday cut its annual earnings target, saying the impact of the transition from international brands to local brands in Russia was uncertain.

The group, which produces and supplies coffee and tea beverages and coffee machines, is still active in Russia but is working on establishing the business as a stand-alone operation.

The rebranding of its Jacobs coffee brand in the country resulted in an impairment of 185 million euros ($203 million) in the first half of the year, it said, adding that revenue contributions from Russia will be "meaningfully lower" in the second half.

JDE Peet's gave a new range for its full-year organic adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) between a low single-digit decline and a low single-digit increase from last year's 1.23 billion euros. It had previously guided for low single-digit growth.

The company reported 581 million euros adjusted EBIT for the half year, down 3% from last year's period, but beating analysts' forecast of 552 million in a company-compiled poll. Sales grew organically 3.5% to 3.99 billion euros.

The result was driven by the group's premium product portfolio, e-commerce acceleration and strong performance in the United States and in emerging markets, despite inflation and industry volume decline in Europe, Chief Executive Fabien Simon said in a statement.

