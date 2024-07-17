JD.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,500, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $884,607.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $42.5 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 7536.09, with a total volume reaching 19,448.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $42.5, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.05 $8.2 $20.00 $163.9K 17.3K 323 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.82 $0.79 $0.8 $27.00 $80.0K 7.2K 3.4K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.78 $0.75 $0.77 $27.00 $76.5K 7.2K 4.4K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.98 $1.94 $1.96 $26.00 $72.3K 2.7K 532 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.39 $2.36 $2.39 $30.00 $47.8K 21.8K 327

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a trading volume of 4,873,009, the price of JD is down by -0.37%, reaching $27.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. Expert Opinions on JD.com

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.5.

An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $31. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.