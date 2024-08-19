JD.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 0% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $94,892, and 6 are calls, amounting to $277,810.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $35.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 5012.33, with a total volume reaching 2,850.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $26.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.33 $2.25 $2.3 $27.50 $69.0K 17.0K 317 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.68 $2.51 $2.61 $28.00 $65.2K 4.4K 517 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $27.50 $40.0K 692 203 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.65 $26.00 $36.5K 5.0K 109 JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.43 $1.38 $1.41 $30.00 $34.8K 2.9K 858

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,181,425, the price of JD is up 1.26% at $29.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $28. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $47. An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $36. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on JD.com with a target price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

