JD.com Unusual Options Activity For August 06

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $5,594,525, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $187,540.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $35.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.75 $9.7 $9.75 $35.00 $2.1M 8.1K 4.1K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.75 $9.75 $9.75 $35.00 $1.9M 8.1K 1.9K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.75 $9.75 $9.75 $35.00 $1.1M 8.1K 5.3K JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.41 $1.39 $1.4 $25.00 $350.0K 16.0K 2.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.65 $2.61 $2.61 $26.00 $52.2K 2.9K 469

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a trading volume of 4,871,558, the price of JD is up by 2.42%, reaching $25.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on JD.com with a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

